Joshua Jackson posts sweet message to Diane Kruger after her Best Actress win at Cannes

Joshua Jackson has nothing but love and admiration for his former girlfriend Diane Kruger. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 38-year-old actor posted a sweet message of congratulations to Diane on winning the Best Actress Prize for her performance in the German drama In The Fade at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Yes she Cannes. Having witnessed the integrity and dedication that you bring to every job, I'm over the moon to see you getting the recognition you deserve. Only question is what took 'em so long! CONGRATULATIONS, Josh #dianekruger," wrote the Vancouver native.

Josh's touching tribute is proof that there is no bad blood between him and Diane. The stunning couple dated for ten years before going their separate ways in July 2016.

A shocked Diane accepted the honour at the festival's awards ceremony on Sunday evening. During her emotional speech, the blond beauty dedicated the award to victims of terrorist attacks, a nod to the film, which centres on a woman who lost her family after a bombing.

She later hopped on social media to reflect on the win, calling this year's festival one she'll never forget. Prior to leaving the south of France, Diane celebrated her award with her director Fatih Akin.

Joshua isn't the only man in Diane’s life that feted her win on social media. Her rumoured boyfriend and Sky co-star Norman Reedus posted a picture of the actress on Instagram alongside the caption "YESSSSS ♥️♥️♥️" She later replied with "Omg !!!!!!!!!!!!! Babe !!!!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," making many wonder if the couple just made their relationship Instagram official.