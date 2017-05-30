Helen Fielding admitted that a Bridget Jones musical would be "great fun" Helen Fielding admitted that a Bridget Jones musical would be "great fun"

Author of the bestselling Bridget Jones novels, Helen Fielding, has opened up about the possibility of a Bridget Jones musical, revealing that she thinks "there will be one day". After being asked about a musical adaptation of her novel on ITV's Lorraine, she said: "We worked on it for a while and then it all sort off... the musical world is very spontaneous and we were all sort of working together and then it all sort of fluttered away in a flurry of luvviedom, but I really hope that before too long it will flutter back together again. And I think it will be great fun."

Helen also revealed that she wasn't sure who would be cast as the leading lady, telling Rochelle Humes: "I don't know. I think in a musical it is a bit different from a movie because it's more spontaneous and temporary, so I think there is lots of people who could be great in it and I think it would be a really fun night out."

Following the success of the third Bridget Jones film, Bridget Jones's Baby, Helen also spoke about the possibility of a fourth film. "Well again there is another book, this is the third book," she said. "There's Mad About the Boy that hasn't been made into a movie yet where Bridget has a younger man. And I think it would make a lovely film. Films are really hard and they take a long time and you have to work really hard to get them right. And you've got to do quality control you can't just rush things out, but I would love if Mad About the Boy was a movie too."