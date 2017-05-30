Ed Sheeran speaks out about engagement reports Ed Sheeran said that Russell Crowe apologised for the mistake

Ed Sheeran has denied that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. Reports that the singer had proposed to his long-time partner circulated after Russell Crowe referred to Cherry as Ed's fiancée while on Australia's Fitzy & Wippa radio show. However, Ed has been confirmed that it was simply a misunderstanding.

Ed denied that he is engaged to Cherry

At the time, Russell said: "[Ed] was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates. He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancée for more time." While chatting on the same radio show, Ed said: "You know, he's only met Cherry once and I didn't introduce her... I didn't say anything. I think he just assumed. But no, we're not engaged." He also revealed that the Gladiator actor apologised for the remark, saying: "He emailed me to say sorry."

Ed has said he's ready for children

Despite not being engaged, Ed has previously opened up about being ready to have children, joking that he wanted "fat, chubby babies". He told Zane Lowe: "I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I'm ready, let's go – tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around. When [my child] hits four or five and starts primary school, I'm just out. I think Springsteen took an extended break when his kids went to school. I think that's going to be me. I want to set up a little studio in the countryside and have new artists come down." The Thinking Out Loud singer and Cherry have been dating for around two years. Having known each other since school, the pair reconnected romantically in 2015.



