Cindy Crawford celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with husband Rande Gerber The supermodel shares two children with the businessman

Happy anniversary to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber! The supermodel, who shares two children with her husband, took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a gushing post as she celebrated 19 years of marriage. In the caption, the 51-year-old wrote: "Cheers to 19 years with this guy! Happy anniversary! So blessed to have you as my husband. Thanks for putting up with me @RandeGerber!" Meanwhile, Rande posted a throwback picture of the couple on his page, and said: "I knew when we ended up in the pool at our wedding...Happy Anniversary @cindycrawford."

I knew when we ended up in the pool at our wedding...Happy Anniversary @cindycrawford. A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 29, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

STORY: Cindy Crawford shares what concerns her the most about Kaia Gerber's modeling career

The couple tied the knot in a beachside ceremony back in 1998. They are proud parents to 17-year-old son Presley and 15-year-old daughter Kaia. During a previous interview on Oprah's Master Class, Cindy confessed that the key to her lasting relationship with Rande is their friendship. "We started off as friends, and I know that Rande and I, we will always be friends, no matter what," she confessed. "Being rooted and based in friendship, it keeps the relationship elevated. There's always a certain level of respect. We respect each other's opinion about parenting and our personal life, but also for work stuff... We really listen to each other. I would want that friendship in my life no matter what."

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have marked their 19th wedding anniversary

STORY: Cindy Crawford's kids Kaia and Presley Gerber are the new 'it' siblings of the modeling world

It seems the couple's children are following in Cindy's footsteps, with Kaia and Presley both appearing together in French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld's magazine, CR Fashion Book. Kaia has already starred on the cover of Vogue Paris alongside her mother, and was named as the face of the new Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign in September. The teenager's stunning looks also saw her named Breakthrough Model of the Year at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards. Cindy appears to have inspired her daughter to become a model, with the teenager admitting in an interview with Pop that she had known from a "super young age" that it was what she wanted to do. "It's not like I never dreamed it could happen because it's really all I dreamed about," she said. "But I never thought it'd happen this early. It didn't hit me until mum and I got the French Vogue cover – even after that I was like, 'wait, is this really happening?' I'm still kind of shocked."