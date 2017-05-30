Martine McCutcheon releases brand new single! It's the Love Actually star's first song in 16 years…

Martine McCutcheon is making a musical comeback. On Tuesday, fans were given their first listen to her brand new single Say I'm Not Alone. The track was officially launched by Fearne Cotton on BBC Radio 2, ahead of the release of Martine's new album Lost and Found, which will follow on 11 August. Shortly before the track was debuted, the star took to Instagram to share her excitement with fans, revealing in a clip that she was actually spending the day filming the music video for Say I'm Not Alone.

"Here I am (excuse the make up free scary face) filming my video!" she wrote alongside the post. "@fearnecotton will be playing my single Say I'm Not Alone on @bbcradio2 in 15 mins! Whaaaaaah!!!! #video #firstplay #single #sayimnotalone."

Martine, 41, later shared a second video showing her listening live to the launch of her single. "Thanks @fearnecotton @bbcradio2 for playing the world exclusive of my brand new single Say I'm Not Alone!" she wrote. "As you can tell I was a little bit excited xx." Fans have been quick to compliment Martine on the track. "Loving it Martine! Good luck," one wrote, while another added: "You're back!! Woo hoo. Make sure you include Leicester on tour please! Thanks!" A third said: "Love it! The excitement on your face when the track started to play says it all xxx well done xx."

Thanks @fearnecotton @bbcradio2 for playing the world exclusive of my brand new single Say I'm Not Alone! As you can tell I was a little bit excited Xx #sayimnotalone #lostandfound A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon) on May 30, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

Love Actually star Martine released five singles between 1999 and 2011, the first of which – Perfect Moment – was certified Platinum and went to number one. Her last track, On The Radio, was released in 2001 and reached number seven.

