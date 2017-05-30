next-wedding

The royal aisle race: which couple will marry next? Vote now!

by hellomagazine.com

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews weren't the only ones feeling the love last week. Several high-profile couples - royals amongst them -  were on the guest list and the question on everyone's lips was: "Who's next?" While no one would have announced their engagement in the run-up to the big day, there is nothing to stop them now. Bookmaker William Hill say Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle are the front-runners, but who gets your vote?

VOTE NOW!

1.-
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
2.-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
3.-
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston
4.-
James Middleton and Donna Air

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment