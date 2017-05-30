WATCH: Nineties heartthrobs Hanson team up with their kids in new music video The trio look barely recognisable from their MMMBop days

It's been 25 years since they burst into the spotlight, and now Hanson are back with their new comeback single, I Was Born. Brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson, who famously released catchy nineties tune MMMBop, have since all become fathers and have recruited their children to star in the music video. The American musicians, who have 12 kids between them, look barely recognisable as they set out once again on the promotional trail.

Speaking to People magazine, Zac - the youngest of the three brothers, who was 11 when the band first started out - opened up about why they picked their own children to star in the video. "Featuring our own kids made sense because we knew they would share an honest performance," he explained. "We loved the fact that it added another dimension to the story of pursuing our dreams for the last 25 years." Isaac, 36, added: "There was a lot of excitement across the board from the kids so we tried to just capture that in each appearance, which cover the gamut of their many personalities. Thankfully for us, they all love the song."

Hanson looked barely recognisable on Tuesday's GMB

Zac, now 31, has two children; son John, nine, and daughter Junia, six, with wife Kathryn Tucker. Isaac has three children, two sons Clarke,10, James, eight, and daughter Nina, aged three. And Taylor is a father to five children; sons Jordan, 14, River, 10, and Viggo, eight, and daughters Penelope, 12, and Wilhelmina, four. On Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Hanson opened up about their comeback almost two decades on from their early years success. Zac told host Eamonn Holmes: "You're always dreaming of things you want to do and in one respect expecting success, but when that song was number one in 27 countries at the same time it was wild."