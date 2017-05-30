Mel B pays tribute to late father on her 42nd birthday The Spice Girls singer turned 42 on Monday

Mel B has shared a beautiful birthday tribute to her father Martin Brown, who passed away in March after a five-year battle with cancer. The Spice Girls singer, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Monday, posted a lovely picture of her with her daughters - Phoenix, Angel and Madison - and her mother Andrea. In the caption, she wrote: "My eyes are closed but I see and feel you dad, you are missed every second of everyday me my mum my 3 daughters today celebrated you for being the most important man in our lives #restinpeacedaddy." [sic]

The mother-of-three has been silent on social media over the past 11 weeks. Her birthday message comes after she announced her separation from ex-partner Stephen Belafonte. In April, Mel filed for a restraining order against Stephen and in her official documents, she alleged a litany of abuse had taken place throughout their marriage. The star also said that she had tried to leave her partner on a number of occasions, but claimed he had threatened to destroy her career and take her children, adding: "[He] threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way." The former couple married in secret in June 2007 in Las Vegas, just five months after they started dating.

News of the split came just two weeks after Mel announced the death of her father. The star took to Instagram to share the sad news, posting a black and white photo of her and her sister Danielle holding hands with their dad. "It is with great sadness after a 5 yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday," Mel wrote alongside. "Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for their amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve. With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown." She concluded the message by writing: "Be Free Dad."