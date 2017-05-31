Zoe Ball responds to 'supportive' fans following the sudden death of boyfriend Billy Yates The TV presenter dated the cameraman for six months following the end of her marriage to Norman Cook

Zoe Ball has started to reply to supportive fans, telling them how she is coping following the sudden death of her boyfriend Billy Yates. Taking to her Instagram page, the 46-year-old admitted that it is a "comfort" to be reassured that things will get better. On her most recent post, a picture of a pink flower, one follower had written: "Trying to grieve when the public eye is focused upon you, and your loved ones, must make it so much harder. You're in my thoughts Zoe, take your time, be kind to yourself and remember that there's no right or wrong way to do this, do what feels right."

This beauty in my garden. Thinking of everyone dealing with grief and loss at this time X A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zeebeezoobee) on May 24, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

STORY: Zoe Ball's son vows to look after his grieving mum following boyfriend's death

Grateful for the thoughtful post, Zoe wrote back: "Your message has made me cry but happy tears. It is such a comfort to know it will get better. I feel blessed that my Friends and family and Billy's friends and family are staying close. We will help each other through. Thank you for taking time to share. Truly means so much." Billy was found dead, age 40, at his home in Putney, south west London, earlier this month. The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter found love with the cameraman following the end of her marriage to Norman Cook.

Zoe Ball recently shared a poignant photo of her late boyfriend Billy Yates

STORY: Zoe Ball posts final heartbreaking photo of late boyfriend Billy Yates

Her response comes shortly after Zoe's 16-year-old son Woody Cook vowed to look after her. The teenage made his pledge in a heartfelt message on Instagram, posting an image showing five crabs on a lobster pot, with the words 'Billy Yates 1976 – 2017' written in the corner. He wrote alongside: "I'm sorry we spent so little time together. No one deserves to feel what you felt. I'll look after her." The moving message didn't go unnoticed by Zoe, who commented: "Woo my best boy. You make me the proudest mama ever. You blow my mind with your love." Woody - Zoe's son with DJ Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim - shared his poignant post just one day after Billy was laid to rest in a private funeral service. TV personality Zoe also paid tribute to her boyfriend of six months, uploading an image showing Billy lying in the sun, his eyes closed and a smile on his face. She wrote: "Goodnight my beautiful Boy. I'll be loving you always."