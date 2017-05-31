James Bond girl Molly Peters dies aged 75 The James Bond girl played Nurse Patricia Fearing in Thunderball

James Bond girl Molly Peters, known for her role in Thunderball, has died at the age of 75. The actress' death was announced on the official James Bond Twitter account on Tuesday, with the post reading: "We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family." The British star, who starred as Nurse Patricia Fearing opposite Sean Connery, was famously the first Bond girl to take her clothes off on screen in the 1965 film, which sparked much controversy at the time. The hit movie was almost given an 'X' rating for nudity.

Molly, who was born in the Suffolk village of Walsham-le-Willows, started her short-lived career in the early sixties after she was discovered by filmmaker Terence Young. Following her big break, the actress appeared in slapstick comedy Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River in 1968, which starred Jerry Lewis in the lead role. News of her death comes a week after former James Bond Sir Roger Moore passed away in Switzerland after a short battle with cancer.

Sir Sean, the first actor to play James Bond, paid an emotional tribute to the late star, crediting his successor and revealing that their long friendship was "filled with jokes and laughter". The Scottish actor, 86, said in a statement: "I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing, we had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter. I will miss him."

The actor's death was announced by his three children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian. They posted a joint statement shared on the James Bond star's official Twitter account, which read: "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone."