Mel B ends rift with estranged mother Andrea Mel B shared a beautiful photo of herself with her mum and her three daughters

Mel B has shared a photo of herself with her mum, Andrea, hinting that the pair have reconciled after being estranged for eight years. The Spice Girls band member shared the photo of herself with Andrea and her three daughters – Phoenix, Angel and Madison – with her 873 thousand Instagram followers.

She captioned the post with a touching tribute to her dad, Martin, who sadly passed away in early March after a long battle with cancer. She wrote: "My eyes are closed but I see and feel you dad, you are missed every second of everyday me my mum my 3 daughters today celebrated you for being the most important man in our lives #restinpeacedaddy." Fans were quick to praise the beautiful photo, with one writing: "Gorgeous photo of your mum and daughters," while another added: "My favourite spice forever. Such a beautiful picture. Stay happy and full of love and grace."

The star previously shared a photo of herself holding hands with her dad, writing: "It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us… children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for their amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve. With love and respect."

She then thanked well-wishers for their support, writing: "Thank you for everyone's kind gestures and words of support it really does mean a lot, if anyone wants to donate to St Gemma's hospice in Leeds please feel free to do so they took such great care of my dad in his last few days on this earth, but I know he is in a better place now and I'm thankful Phoenix and I got to hug him tell him how much we love him."