Donald Trump's 'covfefe' tweet sends social media into meltdown

US President Donald Trump has left Twittersphere confused after posting a late night tweet on Tuesday, which read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." Social media instantly went into meltdown, questioning the meaning behind the alleged word, "covfefe". Chat show host Jimmy Kimmel even commented: "What makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe."

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

What is the correct pronunciation of #covfefe? — Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

WATCH: Melania Trump remind husband Donald to raise hand for national anthem

Merriam-Webster, the dictionary which has become famous for being one of Donald Trump's most prominent critics, also revealed that they didn't know the meaning behind the baffling word. Some Twitter users have suggested covfefe means "state of mind" or believe that is was simply a typo for "coverage" - which is highly probable. The president's viral tweet was retweeted 79,000 times at the time of writing, making it one of his most popular tweets in months.

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe" pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017

See the funniest reactions to Donald Trump's birthday message to wife Melania

Alongside a meme of the president's iconic hand movements, one tweeted: "And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe." In reference to one of Bill Murray's most famous films, another shared: "Finally figured out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear at the end of "Lost in Translation" #covfefe." One Twitter follower joked: "I was about to go to bed but I guess I have to stare at this covfefe tweet until it goes away now." BBC sports pundit Gary Lineker also tweeted: "Happy Covfefe day."

Finally figured out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear at the end of "Lost in Translation" #covfefe pic.twitter.com/fDFJUYlEz8 — Jordan VanDina (@Shrimptooth) May 31, 2017

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

White House issues statement in response to cruel Barron jokes

Although the term doesn't appear in the Oxford English Dictionary, Urban Dictionary has suggested the following definition: "When you want to say "coverage" but your hands are too small to hit all the letters on your keyboard." The White House are yet to make a comment on the covfefe controversy. But in a tongue-in-cheek post, Donald later tweeted: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"