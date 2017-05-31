Orlando Bloom's mum sends copy of his CV to national newspapers Sonia Copeland Bloom has given publications an "up-to-date" account of her son's career

Orlando Bloom's mother Sonia Copeland Bloom, a former journalist herself, has sent every major newspaper in Britain a copy of the Hollywood star's up-to-date CV. According to a report in The Times, the 75-year-old expressed her frustration at the "repeated inaccuracies in the media" in regards to the Lord of the Rings star's "upbringing and career". In an accompanying note, she wrote: "I have the pleasure in enclosing a copy of his CV which is both up to date and 100 per cent accurate." Sonia has reportedly listed her son's filmography as well as noting his honorary degree from the University of Kent, his humanitarian awards, and patronage of the New Marlow Youth Theatre. Orlando's nine O-levels and his degree from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama have also been stated in the detailed document.

It's not the first time Sonia has spoken out in Orlando's defence. Earlier this month, she denied claims that her son was a racist after he used the word "pikey" on national radio. The star's mother called up the National Federation of Gypsy Liaison Groups after Orlando used the term to describe himself during a chat on Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 breakfast show. Speaking on the show, the father-of-one had said: "I'm still a pikey from Kent. I'm still a pikey from Kent, boy. You don't want to get on the wrong side of me, boy." Orlando later apologised, saying : "I've come from Kent and I grew up with a lot of, like, freewheeling, cool, interesting characters like that. I certainly wasn't taking a slant at that at all. I'm very respectful."

In a letter published in her local newspaper, The Faversham News, Sonia noted: "I would like to respond to my son Orlando's apparent 'bloomer on the radio' that attracted headlines when he mentioned, in a few seconds of a jovial exchange with Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1, that he was still 'a pikey from Kent'. Anyone listening would have known it was said jokingly, in a spirit of affection about the place where he was born and bred."