Olivia Newton-John's daughter opens up about her cancer battle Chloe Lattanzi said Grease star will 'beat this insidious monster'

Olivia Newton-John's daughter has thanked fans for their support following the Grease star's second cancer diagnosis. Chloe Lattanzi, 31, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an update with her followers, revealing that her mother will be using natural healing remedies and modern medicine to beat the disease. Alongside a throwback photo of her and her mum together, Chloe wrote: "I want to thank all of you for your love and support. My mum and best friend is going to be fine.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has opened up about the star's cancer battle

"She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil (cannabis has scientifically proven properties to inhibit cancer cell growth) and other healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this. Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother's quest to beat this insidious monster. We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease, you can beat it. Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer. My mum is so powerful she will beat this in no time. All my love to you. And I wish you health, wealth and happiness."

Chloe's message comes just days after 68-year-old Olivia revealed in a Facebook statement that her breast cancer has returned, and has spread to her back. The singer was due to tour around the US and Canada next month, and confirmed she has postponed the dates to focus on getting better. The statement read: "Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June US and Canadian concert tour dates. The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum." The post explained that Olivia would be completing a short course of radiation therapy, stating that she is "confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever".

Olivia revealed in a Facebook statement that her cancer has returned

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 – on the same weekend that her father passed away – and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. Back in January, she spoke out about her battle, telling the Radio Times: "I am grateful for the experience because without it I would not have done many of the things I have done in my life. It's taught me compassion for those going through difficult times."