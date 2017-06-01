Geri Horner cosies up to husband Christian at lavish charity gala The Spice Girls star welcomed baby Monty with her husband in January

Geri Horner and her husband Christian enjoyed a night off parenting duties to attend the End The Silence charity gala for Hope and Homes on Wednesday evening. Held at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios, the couple put on a loving display as they posed for pictures on the red carpet. The Spice Girls star, 44, oozed elegance in a red figure-hugging gown, which featured capped sleeves and a fitted waistline.

With her copper tresses left loose in tousled waves, Geri's pretty complexion was accentuated with winged eyeliner and a touch of blusher, Meanwhile, Formula One's Christian, 43, looked dapper in a black tuxedo and a crisp white shirt. The pair, who welcomed their first child together in January, appeared to be in great spirits for the star-studded event, which was attended by Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie as well Natalie Pinkham and Jodie Kidd.

Last month, Geri and her husband Christian celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The singer took to Instagram to celebrate the special occasion, sharing a beautiful photograph taken at their 2015 wedding. Alongside the photo, Geri wrote: "Time flies! We've been married two years today. Happy anniversary @christianhornerofficial." The couple, who are proud parents to baby Monty, announced their engagement in November 2014, and were married on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire. Both Geri and Christian have children from previous marriages: Geri's daughter Bluebell, and Christian's daughter Olivia from his relationship to former partner Beverley Allen.