Twitter reacts hilarious to the BBC election debate

Several members of the main seven political parties spoke during BBC's Leaders' Debate on Wednesday night, and viewers were quick to take to Twitter to joke about the 90-minute discussion. The debate took place just a few days before the General Election on 8 June, and the Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat, SNP, UKIP, Plaid Cymru and Green Party were all in attendance to spread the word on their policies.

Many viewers were quick to compare the debate to a game show, as the politicians stood behind colours representing their party. One wrote: "And so begins the special political edition of #TakeMeOut. If only @PaddyMcGuinness were presiding!! #BBCDebate," while others likened the set-up to The Weakest Link, with one viewer joking: "For heaven's sake, bank! Why is nobody banking? BANK!" Others pointed out that the politicians seemed to speak over one another, with one writing: "What you're missing in #BBCDebate - Shouting - Interruption - And here's another thing - NHS - Let him speak - Definite plan - Not true." Another shared a gif of a chaotic food fight, writing: "Well, that was nice."

"Once and for all, is a Jaffa Cake a biscuit?" #BBCDebate — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 31, 2017

Although Theresa May wasn't present for the televised debate, she did recently appear on The One Show with her husband Philip just a few short weeks ahead of the general election. Speaking about their home life, Philip said: "Well, there's give and take in every marriage. I get to decide when I take the bins out. Not if I take them out." Theresa jokily added: "There's boy jobs and girls' jobs, you see."

Not sure on the new series of The Weakest Link #BBCDebate pic.twitter.com/hEjY77FDO4 — Ryan Paisey (@RyanPaisey) May 31, 2017

Philip continued: "I definitely do the bins. I do the traditional boy jobs, by and large." Philip also said being married to the PM was a "privilege", adding: "If you're the kind of man who expects his tea to be on the table at six o'clock every evening, you could be a disappointed man."