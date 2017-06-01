Jonas Brothers' father Kevin reveals he has cancer: 'My sons were shaken' Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas were all "shaken" with the news

The father of the Jonas Brothers has revealed he is battling colon cancer. Speaking to NBC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin, Kevin Jonas Sr. praised his sons for their support as he opened up about his diagnosis, which he discovered in March. Recalling the moment he told his children, the 52-year-old said: "They were shaken. Frankie came home from school, Nick came from L.A., Joe flew directly from Japan... They cancelled their schedules, moved important things." Kevin is a proud father to four sons - Kevin, Joe, Nick and Frankie - all of whom he shares with wife Denise Miller-Jonas.

Jonas Brothers' father Kevin has revealed he has cancer

The youngest Jonas brother is young no more - see his prom photos

Kevin revealed that he was treated at a hospital in New York, adding: "They stayed with us [for the] last meal before surgery. They walked me into Sloan Kettering, which created a little bit of a stir." He then went on to credit the musicians for growing up in the spotlight. The father-of-four continued: "They really did have a meteoric rise. It was quick and overnight… We watched them grow up and I think it's like all parents, you see your kids grow up and if they become good people, you're proud."

Nick Jonas recently spoke out about having diabetes

Although Kevin is yet to undergo chemotherapy treatment, he claims his prognosis is looking good and confessed he felt he had a "responsibility" to raise awareness of this particular cancer. He shared: "There's also a feeling of responsibility to others. I waited two years past that 50 year mark." Meanwhile, his son Nick, 24, recently spoke out about having diabetes, which he discovered at the age of 13.

STORY: Goldie Hawn talks about Kate Hudson's relationship with Nick Jonas

"This is a disease I was diagnosed with when I was 13," he said at the Radio Disney Music Awards in April. "It was a moment in my life when I was just getting ready to start making music with my brothers, and touring, and it was something I thought would slow me down before I even got started." The star added: "Thankfully it didn't, and I'm in the healthiest place I've been since my diagnosis. But when I found out I would be receiving this award, I started thinking about who some of my heroes are. Not the kind of heroes who wear capes and save cities from evil villains, but real people who are heroes because they've changed the world in some way and made it a better place, or people who directly impacted my life."