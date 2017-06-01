Geri Horner apologises for quitting the Spice Girls, 19 years on The singer, known as Ginger Spice, left the girl group in 1998

Geri Horner has apologised for leaving the Spice Girls, 19 years to the day after she abruptly quit the group. On 31 May, a fan tweeted a compilation video of headlines announcing Geri's sudden departure, writing: "19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour." Geri, 44, decided to respond to the tweet. "I'm sorry about that," she said. "…Everything works out in the end, that's what my mum says! X."

Geri Horner took to Twitter to apologise for leaving the Spice Girls 19 years ago

Geri's exit might have shocked fans at the time, but they have clearly forgiven the star after all these years. "To each their own, you had your reasons," one replied. "Besides you gave us #GingerSpice and that changed many lives." Another answered: "Apology accepted." Some admitted they were still a little hurt by her departure. "I know it sounds silly but my 15 year old self was so devastated at the time. I felt like I lost family," one Twitter user commented, while another wrote: "My heart is still a little broken, Geri #spicegirlsforever." Others took a more light-hearted approach. "Release a new album and we'll forgive you," one said, while another asked: "How did you sleep at night?"

The Spice Girls formed in 1994 and went on to achieve worldwide fame

The Spice Girls - Geri, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Mel B - formed in 1994, and their first hit Wannabe, released in 1996, launched them to superstardom. Geri announced her decision to leave in 1998, and two years later the band went on hiatus. Geri went on to launch a solo career, and achieved four number one singles. Since then, the Spice Girls have gone on to reunite for a 2007 concert tour, and also performed together at the 2012 London Olympics.