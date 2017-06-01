Samantha Cameron shares romantic snap with husband David to mark 21st wedding anniversary The couple have been married since 1996

David Cameron and his wife Samantha are celebrating 21 years of marriage! And to mark the special occasion, the former PM's wife took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a picture of their naked feet. In the caption, she gushed: "Married for 21 years today!" The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, appear to be holidaying in Andalusia, Spain. Followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love it- great pedicure... and yours don't look bad either! Congratulations to you both x." Another added: "Happy anniversary to you both!!! May you continue to be blessed with many more years of happiness." A third post read: "Did David get a pedicure too? 😉 Congratulations." Another follower shared: "Tell Dave to get his boots back on, we miss him."

Married for 21 years today! A post shared by Samantha Cameron (@sammacameron) on May 31, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

It's coming up to a year since David resigned as PM after campaigning in vain for a Remain vote in the EU Referendum. Since then the 50-year-old and his wife have been relishing their time together, going on various vacations including trips to Florida and Corsica. Earlier this year, Samantha opened up about loss of their eldest son Ivan, who died at the age of six in February 2009 after suffering from cerebral palsy and epilepsy. The 46-year-old spoke candidly about the tragic loss to the Times, saying that the outside world "became meaningless".

David and Samantha Cameron celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Thursday

"Ive dying is such a massive thing that everything else is irrelevant," she explained. "I think it changed Dave's politics. It made him understanding, though he couldn't be too subjective. From the moment he is born, you are living in a situation that is quite surreal and difficult to deal with. It is intense every day, in and out of hospitals... in a way, that prepared me for Dave being prime minister, because I was used to living and operating in a way that's not normal." The fashion designer continued: "Like anyone else in my situation, I just kept going. You have to deal with it, because you have no choice."