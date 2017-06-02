Andy Murray admits he's missed some of daughter Sophia's 'big milestones' The tennis champion's daughter turned one in February

Andy Murray has said that it is "tough" to be away from his young daughter Sophia while he's on tour. The tennis champion opened up about his family life during an interview on Nick Snaith's Magic In The Morning radio show, and confessed it was difficult going away just four weeks after his first child was born. He also admitted he had missed some of Sophia's "big milestones" as a result of his career. "It was four weeks basically afterwards," he said of having to leave his baby girl to go on tour.

"At the beginning it was tough and then start to get used to it more. I've just come back from a four-week trip and she started walking when I was away. And now she's starting to say a few worlds and that's hard as well when you miss big milestones. All she wants to do when I Facetime is hit the red button."

Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears welcomed daughter Sophia in February 2016

Andy, 30, is currently competing in the French Open, and was cheered on by wife Kim Sears on Thursday as he beat Slovakian Martin Klizan to go through to the third round. Ever the supportive spouse, she was seen pumping her fist and shouting from the stand as Andy came from a set down to win the match.

The couple tied the knot in his home town of Dunblane, Scotland in April 2015 after 10 years together. They welcomed daughter Sophia Olivia in February 2016 – just two weeks after Andy flew back to Britain after competing in the Australian Open. Speaking last summer ahead of the Wimbledon final, Andy revealed how fatherhood has changed his outlook when it comes to his career.

The couple pictured on their April 2015 wedding day

"Experiencing the Wimbledon fortnight as a parent has been different because now I have a family to get home to," he told BBC Sports. "For the first time ever, tennis is probably more of a distraction from my home life than the other way around. Beforehand, in the build-up to a Slam final, I'd always be thinking about that match. I don't feel like that just now – I'm just looking forward to the next time I see Sophia and Kim."