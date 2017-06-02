Supportive Kim Sears cheers on Andy Murray at the French Open: see pictures The tennis star got through to the third round after beating Martin Klizan

She's his number one supporter, so it's no wonder Kim Sears was out in full force to back husband Andy Murray at the French Open in Paris, on Thursday. Sat in the players box with coaches Ivan Lendl and Jamie Delgado, Kim cheered on the tennis champion during his defeat against Martin Klizan. Dressed down in a floral summer number, the 29-year-old appeared to be in great spirits as she watched from the sideline.

Kim Sears cheered on Andy Murray at the French Open on Thursday

It's been a busy 12 months for the couple, who have been together since 2005. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Sophia Olivia, in February last year - just days after Andy flew back to Britain following his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open. Months later, the sporting ace won his second championship at Wimbledon before he was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to tennis and charity.

The tennis star got through to the third round after beating Martin Klizan

In a new interview, Andy opened up about the challenges of juggling his career with fatherhood, claiming it has been "tough" to be away from his young daughter Sophia while he's on tour. Speaking on Nick Snaith's Magic In The Morning radio show, the 30-year-old admitted it was difficult missing some of Sophia's "big milestones" as a result of his career. "It was four weeks basically afterwards," he said. "At the beginning it was tough and then start to get used to it more. I've just come back from a four-week trip and she started walking when I was away. And now she's starting to say a few words and that's hard as well when you miss big milestones. All she wants to do when I Facetime is hit the red button."