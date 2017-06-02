Ronnie Wood poses with twin daughters to mark 70th The rocker's landmark birthday comes two days after the girls turned one

Ronnie Wood has shared a new family photo showing him cradling his twin daughters, in celebration of his 70th birthday. The portrait, which was taken by photographer Richard Young, shows the Rolling Stones rocker with little Gracie and Alice sat on his knees, the trio all smiling for the camera. Ronnie's landmark birthday on 1 June comes just two days after the girls turned one, on 30 May. Alongside the image, the star wrote: "It's a joint celebration – tuning one & 70! Thank you all for your good wishes xx #twins #birthday #seventy #Ronnie70."

Earlier in the day, Ronnie was spotted out for a walk in north London with his wife Sally Humphreys and their twins. The couple were in high spirits as they pushed the girls in their buggies, stopping to take a selfie together as they walked in the sunshine. Fans will be pleased to see Ronnie looking so well after undergoing keyhole surgery last week to remove a lesion on his lung. His spokesperson has since confirmed that the star won't need any additional treatment, and that the upcoming Rolling Stones tour of Europe will not be affected.

Ronnie and wife Sally Humphreys have been married since December 2012

Ronnie became a father of six when 39-year-old Sally gave birth to their twins last year. He was already a father to sons Jesse Wood, Tyrone Wood, Jamie Wood and daughter Leah Wood. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine in March, Ronnie spoke about family life. "Any time I'm with her [Sally] and the girls, that's the best for me, nothing tops it," he said. "When the twins come into our bed and we're all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It's special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I'm a lucky man."