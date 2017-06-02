Eamonn Holmes shares romantic snap with Ruth Langsford - and it's identical to the Camerons' anniversary picture The This Morning duo will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in June

Social media users went wild after David Cameron's wife Samantha posted an Instagram photo of their feet as they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Thursday. And to make fun of the situation, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford decided to share a throwback snap of them doing the same thing. In the caption, Eamonn wrote: "Ok .... Here's a clue - these don't belong to Dave and Samantha. We did this on our Hols last year."

Ok .... Here's a clue - these don't belong to Dave and Samantha. We did this on our Hols last year. A post shared by Eamonn Holmes (@eamonnholmes) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

His funny post comes after the former PM's wife took to her Instagram page to share a picture of their bare feet. In the caption, she gushed: "Married for 21 years today!" The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, appear to be holidaying in Andalusia, Spain. Followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love it- great pedicure... and yours don't look bad either! Congratulations to you both x." Another added: "Happy anniversary to you both!!! May you continue to be blessed with many more years of happiness." A third post read: "Did David get a pedicure too? 😉 Congratulations." Another follower shared: "Tell Dave to get his boots back on, we miss him."

Married for 21 years today! A post shared by Samantha Cameron (@sammacameron) on May 31, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

Meanwhile, Eamonn, 57, and Ruth, also 57, are set to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary later this month. The TV couple, who share a 15-year-old son together, were in a relationship for 12 years prior to their wedding in 2010. They recently shared the secret to their happy partnership. "Just to keep talking and to keep laughing," Eamonn said. Ruth agreed, adding: "We do laugh a lot. People say, 'Oh Eamonn and Ruth always bicker', and we do, but we also laugh a lot."