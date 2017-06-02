Here's why Beyonce's fans think she may have given birth Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles was also spotted at a hospital

Beyoncé fans have excitedly been discussing the possibility that the star might already have given birth to her twins! The star recently shared a snap of herself holding her daughter, Blue Ivy, and fans were quick to point out that it was an old photo as her bump looked considerably smaller than in the photos from her 'push party', fuelling rumours that the star had given birth and shared a past snap to throw people off the scent.

READ: Beyonce stuns in new pregnancy photo after shock comments by trolls

Fans noticed that Beyoncé's latest snap might be a throwback

The theory was only accentuated when a fan spotted Tina Knowles at a hospital in LA. Sharing a snap of Beyoncé's mum on Twitter, they wrote: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! TINA KNOWLES WAS SEEN AT A HOSPITAL IN LA!!! #BeyHive." Beyoncé's sister, Solange, also cancelled a concert in Boston just last week, and it has been suggested that she pulled out of the show so she could be with her sister.

Beyonce threw a 'push party'

People took to Twitter to discuss the possibility that the Love on Top singer had given birth to twins, with one writing: "The pic was a throwback, beware sis. She might be tricking us," while another joked: "Beyonce gon deliver them twins exclusively on Tidal." The star recently shared snaps of her gorgeous baby bump at an African-themed baby shower, and posed at the party with her husband, Jay Z.

WATCH: Inside Beyoncé's A-list baby shower

Beyonce revealed she was expecting twins in February

An insider source opened up to E! about Saturday's push party, which was attended by stars including Serena Williams and Beyoncé's mum, Tina Knowles. "The party was very family friendly with Blue Ivy and lots of her friends running around the grounds of the estate," the insider shared. "There was a huge tent erected on the property where most of the shower took place. The decor was African themed and very colourful with lounge seating areas, floor pillows and rugs on the floor."