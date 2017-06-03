Chris Cornell’s wife releases statement following his death The singer’s widow Vicky Karayiannis has spoken about Chris’s shock death

The music world has been in mourning since Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell tragically died on 17 May aged 52. Chris was found dead in a Detroit hotel room after performing a concert. The rock star had tragically taken his own life. This week a toxicology report was released revealing several prescription drugs were found in his system at the time of his death.

His widow, Vicky Karayiannis, gave a statement to news site TMZ about Chris’s final hours. She said: "Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off. We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind."

Singer Chris Cornell sadly passed away last month

Vicky went on to explain that something obviously went very wrong in her husband’s last hours and both she and their children are heartbroken at losing Chris. The mum-of-three thanked people for all of the support they had been given at such a difficult time, and said her focus now is helping others in similar situations. TMZ reported that a combinations of drugs Naloxone, Butalbital, Lorazepam, Pseudoephedrine and barbiturates were found in Chris’ system at the time of death.

Famous names in Hollywood gathered for Chris' funeral

On 26 May famous faces from the music and acting worlds at a private funeral to remember the Soundgarden singer. The ceremony at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery was attended by the singer’s band mates and family as well as a host of A-list stars, while fans gathered outside the cemetery to pay their respects to their idol. Saying their goodbyes were Brad Pitt, Josh Brolin, James Franco and Christian Bale, along with Courteney Love, Pharrell Williams and Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl. Dave Navarro and Metallica’s James Hetfield were just some of the rockers who paid their respects to their friend Chris.

Chris was known for being the lead singer of groups Soundgarden and Audioslave and one of the first grunge singers in the nineties. He sold over 14 million albums in his career. On Chris’s Instagram page, tributes have poured in since his death. One fan wrote: “You will be missed Chris… grew up with Soundgarden, Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam. Our hearts and our lives will never be the same without you guys. When one of you leaves you take a part of us with you. Thank you for all the memories you guys have made my childhood and adult years so much better. R.I.P you were a beautiful man.”