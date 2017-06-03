Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photos of her stunning rose garden – see her pictures! The actress has been busy planting a stunning array of colourful flowers at her home

Catherine Zeta-Jones has posted some stunning photographs of her garden on her Instagram page. The actress shared three photographs on Friday, which show her new rose garden in the extensive grounds of her home. Catherine wrote: “Just started a rose garden. So excited.” One photograph shows a romantic gravel path with archways for the light pink roses to grow over, while another reveals pretty beds of lilac blooms and a striking overhanging tree with bright, pink flowers. The pictures gave Catherine’s 759k followers a rare insight into her very tranquil-looking home life.

The star’s fans were full of compliments about her beautiful landscaping, with one writing: “It's like the secret garden! So beautiful!” Another follower had also started a rose garden and told Catherine: “Oh me too! I just found some varieties that will grow in this baking hot climate, far removed from my native Cornwall. Good luck and I hope they flourish.” There were many questions on the actress’ lovely pink tree, with one fan asking: “What is the stunning tree with frilly pink blooms?! Almost looks like a giant azalea! Gorgeous!” One follower joked: “Looks beautiful!! I don't think next door will be able to keep up with the Jones's after seeing THIS amazing garden! Very green fingered.”

Catherine’s gardening work comes just days after she shared photographs of her newly revamped living room in her home. The Chicago star posted an album of photos showcasing her lounge's new look – which was painted in light cream with accessories in shades of purple, mauve and indigo. Catherine captioned the post: "Family room makeover. #StyleByZeta". The mum-of-two also recently shared a snap of her teenage daughter Carys with her niece, Ava. The pair are cuddling each other in the sweet photo, and Catherine simply wrote: "My girls, Carys Zeta and Ava Zeta." Back in March, Catherine enjoyed a holiday to China, regularly posting photos of her travels. After her globetrotting, the star is now spending her time at home with her family and her various design projects.

