Presenter Mark Wright showed his romantic side on Saturday when he posted a very sweet message to his wife Michelle Keegan on his Instagram page. It was Michelle’s 30th birthday and to show his love for his actress wife, Mark wrote her an adorable tribute alongside a photo montage of the couple. The Take Me Out: The Gossip host said: “Happy birthday to the best friend I ever had.... my rock, my love and the person who gives me more joy than anything in the world. THE 1....@michkeegan.” Beside the heartfelt message was a montage of four photographs. In one picture, Michelle can be seen the couple’s three dogs and in another photo, Mark is lovingly watching his wife sleep. The other two snaps show the famous pair on a night out and on a skiing holiday.

Mark’s 1.3million Instagram followers were bowled over by the star’s message, with one remarking: “Ah that's beautiful, you guys are such a gorgeous couple. Happy birthday @michkeegan hope you have a lovely day xx.” A second fan wrote: “Omg this is sooo romantic and cute, you’re my favourite couple ever.” Another follower told the presenter: “Happy Birthday @michkeegan you absolute beaut! Needless to say that I'm sure you will be spoiled rotten!! X” while there were more congratulatory wishes as a fan said, “Happy 30th birthday @michkeegan I hope you have a truly amazing day.”

Only recently, Mark and Michelle celebrated their second wedding anniversary, with Michelle posting a sweet photo on her Instagram page. The former Coronation Street star shared a snap of herself kissing her husband with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, and captioned the post: "Happy Anniversary to my [love]... 24.05.2015 xxx."

Stood in front of a vineyard, the pair looked relaxed and loved up as they held each other, and fans were quick to praise the beautiful photo. "Happy anniversary @michkeegan @wrighty," one person wrote. "It was our anniversary yesterday... obvs a great time of the year to get hitched! Cheers you beautiful sorts!" The couple celebrated their anniversary with wine tasting on the Isle of Fernandos. Sharing snaps on Instastories, the pair revealed that they had enjoyed a cheeseboard and visited two vineyards for wine tasting sessions.