Stage and screen star Darren Day and his actress wife Stephanie Dooley have renewed their wedding vows by returning to the same place they married ten years ago. In the exclusive coverage of the special ceremony at Comlongon Castle, Darren tells HELLO! magazine how his love for his “best friend and soulmate” has grown ever stronger.

“When I looked at Steph today I thought I love you so much, the strength we share is even greater now. My love for her on our wedding day was so strong but what I felt for her at the blessing is a hundred times stronger,” says 48-year-old Darren of the ceremony just days before their anniversary on May 21st. “We knew this would be a special day but it even surpassed our wedding day a little bit.”

Stephanie, 40, tells the magazine, “Our wedding was the most beautiful day but during the blessing it was like everything was intensified. To stand with Darren ten years on, I’m not just proud of him as my husband, but of his sobriety and his strength. I knew he was going to be a good husband, but looking at what sort of man and father he has become, I feel more in love and more committed to him than ever.”

Darren also admits that when he looks back at life before meeting Stephanie, he understands why no one believed he would settle down. “Truthfully I never imagined it, I was never any good at it before, and then Steph came along and I am a totally different person. I do try my best to be a better man in everything I do.”

Darren has won a lead film role in a movie Rudy out later this year, and also has a new TV role in Sky 1’s popular comedy drama series Stella in which he plays a mysterious long-lost relative who turns up unexpectedly. “I am a lucky man, right now, and to be honest I am lucky to be here and I don’t mean in this room, I mean I am lucky to be alive. My life hit a very dark place and the fact that life is so wonderful now, I am thankful every single day.”

