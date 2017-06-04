Pippa Middleton and James Matthews jet off to Perth for the fourth leg of their amazing honeymoon! The newlyweds were all smiles as they boarded the plane from Darwin to Perth

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are continuing their amazing honeymoon in Australia. The happy couple were photographed boarding a plane from Darwin on Saturday to Perth for the fourth leg of their trip. Pippa smiled as she walked from their car to a small charter plane hand-in-hand with husband James. Pippa looked elegant in her patterned collared shirt-dress with brown, leather sandals and brown belt, while James looked smart in a blue shirt and chinos. In the photos on the Mail online, the pair appeared tanned and relaxed as they stepped onto the private plane for their next adventure.

Pippa and James are enjoying their honeymoon in Australia

The newlyweds have just spent a few days visiting Ayers Rock in Australia’s Northern Territory. They were reportedly spotted cycling around the site, which lies within the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, on Friday. The Northern Territory is a popular destination for travellers thanks to Uluru, the spectacular red rock in the heart of the Australian desert, and the national park is the ideal place for the active couple to explore on their honeymoon.

The newlyweds looked happy as they strolled together at the airport

Prior to this, Pippa and James enjoyed the stunning sights of Sydney. During their time in the city, the daredevil couple braved the city's iconic Harbour Bridge climb, which was decked out in colourful illumination for Vivid Sydney's light festival. Pippa and financier husband James stayed at the exclusive Sydney Hotel, Park Hyatt, which offers stunning waterfront views and rooms for as much as £11,000 (AUD $19,000) per night. The couple spent the first week of their honeymoon on a private Brando Resort in French Polynesian, following their lavish wedding in Berkshire. .