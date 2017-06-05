Ariana Grande changed One Live Manchester set list after meeting victim's mother Olivia Campbell, 15, was among the 22 people killed in the 22 May terror attack

Ariana Grande has revealed that she changed her One Love Manchester set list after meeting with the mother of terror attack victim Olivia Campbell. Olivia, 15, was one of the 22 people who tragically lost their lives following the terror attack at Manchester Arena on 22 May, and Ariana spent time with her mother Charlotte ahead of Sunday's tribute concert. Speaking on stage at the Old Trafford cricket ground, the 23-year-old pop star told the crowd: "Thank you for being so loving, strong and unified. I think the love you're displaying is what the world needs right now. I want to thank you for coming tonight. I love you so much. Thank you."

STORY: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid confirm death of terror victim Olivia Campbell

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Ariana Grande on stage at the One Love Manchester concert

She continued: "I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia's mummy a few days ago. As soon as I met her I started crying, and she said to stop crying because Olivia wouldn't have wanted me to cry, and that Olivia wanted to hear the hits. So, that being said, we had a totally different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything. And this evening has been so light, and so filled with fun and live and bright energy, and I want to thank you for that." She then launched into an upbeat performance of her 2016 single Side to Side.

STORY: Ariana Grande performs with boyfriend Mac Miller at One Love Manchester concert

Justin Bieber paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the terror attack

Ariana was joined by a host of famous faces for the tribute concert, including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Take That. Justin was clearly emotional as he paid tribute to the terror victims. "God is good in the midst of evil," he told the crowd. "God is good in the midst of darkness. He loves you. To the families, we love you so much. Put both hands up to honour those people right now. Say we honour you, and we love you. Thank you so much for having me." The British Red Cross has confirmed that over £10million has been raised so far for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Over £2million was raised in the three hours of the benefit concert alone, through text and online donations.