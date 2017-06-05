Piers Morgan apologises to Ariana Grande for criticising her in wake of terror attack The Good Morning Britain star admitted he had "misjudged" Ariana

Piers Morgan has publicly apologised to Ariana Grande after criticising the pop star in the wake of the Manchester terror attack. Piers tweeted his apology during the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday night, which was fronted by Ariana. He wrote: "I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologise. You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night. Respect."

Another tweet read: "I thought Ariana Grande was wrong to fly off after #ManchesterAttack. But tonight she's putting on a fabulous show." He also praised the 23-year-old's vocals: "I'll say this too about @ArianaGrande – she has a cracking voice. By far the best vocal performance tonight…"

Piers had previously condemned Ariana for not personally visiting the victims of the terror attack. She did subsequently spend time with survivors at a Manchester hospital ahead of Sunday's benefit concert, which helped to raise millions in donations. In his original message, Piers had said: "If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see." He added: "I expected her to stay, visit & comfort her wounded fans & relatives of those who died."

Ariana, 23, was joined by a host of famous faces for Sunday night’s concert, which was held at the Old Trafford cricket ground. Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Take That were just some of the big names who took to the stage in support of the Manchester terror attack victims. The British Red Cross has confirmed that over £10million has been raised so far for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Over £2million was raised in the three hours of the benefit concert alone, through text and online donations.