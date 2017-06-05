Liam Gallagher tweets about Noel missing One Love Manchester concert: 'Very disappointed' Liam and Noel Gallagher haven't spoken in several years

Liam Gallagher has tweeted about his brother, Noel, missing the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. The estranged brothers haven't spoken for several years, and many thought that the pair would reunited to perform as Oasis for the tribute event. Liam has now spoken about Noel's absence from the concert, and expressed his disappointment that his brother wasn't there.

READ: Liam Gallagher makes surprise appearance at One Love Manchester concert

Liam performed a duet with Chris Martin

Posting to Twitter, Liam wrote: "Manchester I'd like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe." He then added: "Noels out of the… country weren't we all love get on a [expletive] plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad [expletive]." When one of the star's followers tweeted: "That's the reunion out the window then haha," Liam replied: "[Expletive] the reunion mate it ain't about oasis it's about people helping other people and he's once again shown his true [expletive] colours."

READ: Liam Gallagher wishes estranged brother Noel a happy birthday

The brothers haven't spoken in several years

Oasis trended on Twitter during the One Love Manchester concert on Monday night, with many expressing their disappointment that the band hadn't reformed for the special concert. One viewer tweeted: "Of all the times for Noel to join Liam, this was it. #OneLoveManchester." Another joked: "How big are Liam Gallaghers pockets on that coat? I hope Noel is in one #oasis." Liam has previously opened up about his relationship with his brother, telling the Telegraph: "The olive branch has been put out many times, and he's blanked it. It's a shame we can't bury the hatchet, but it's not like I'm messing with the brakes on his car, or he's putting my windows through. It's just banter, isn't it, until one of us grows up. It is a shame. I don't see his kids, he doesn't see my kids, and it hurts my mum, and all that tackle. It's all very childish and ridiculous, but there you go."