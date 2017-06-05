Fans call for Ariana Grande's rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow to be released as a single Somewhere Over The Rainbow was a tribute to the 22 killed in the Manchester terror attack

Ariana Grande poured her heart out as she sang her hit songs to a 50,000-strong crowd at her One Love Manchester concert on Sunday evening. But it was her heartbreaking rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow which left audience members in tears - the Israel Kamakawiwoʻole classic was a tribute to the 22 people who were tragically killed after a suicide bomber targeted her gig at Manchester Arena less than two weeks ago.

Fans have called for Ariana Grande to release Somewhere Over The Rainbow as a single

One viewer wrote: "This should become an @ArianaGrande single to raise money. Girl you slayed it so proud #SomewhereOverTheRainbow." Another added: "@ArianaGrande please release somewhere over the rainbow as a charity single for Manchester so so fitting #OneLoveManchester." A third post read: "@ArianaGrande please release Somewhere Over the Rainbow on iTunes. It was amazing." Elsewhere, viewers were quick to praise the 23-year-old pop star for courageous efforts in pulling off this last-minute show, with one commenting: "This is the most beautiful thing ever and I can't stop crying #OneLoveManchester." Another shared: "How's this for an encore? Officially new favorite version of #SomewhereOverTheRainbow. @ArianaGrande is endlessly classy. #OneLoveManchester."

Ariana Grande on stage at the One Love Manchester concert

Even after London's horrific terror attack the night before, Manchester came together to watch likes of Robbie Williams and Take That perform. Other acts included Katy Perry and Coldplay, while Miley Cyrus joined Pharrell Williams on stage to sing a new version of his smash single Happy before singing a rendition of a song called Inspired. Overcome with emotion, Ariana told the crowd: "I want to thank you so much for coming tonight and being so happy and strong and unified. I love you guys so much. This night is the kind of thing the world really needs right now." The British Red Cross has confirmed that over £10million has been raised so far for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Over £2million was raised in the three hours of the benefit concert alone, through text and online donations.