Ariana Grande concert: who was the young schoolgirl singing on stage? Natasha-Rose Seth, 12, became teary after performing a solo at the Manchester benefit

Ariana Grande was joined by celebrity artists including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus at the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday night, but there was one young girl who truly stole the show – Natasha-Rose Seth. Natasha, a 12-year-old student at Parrs Wood High School, gave a stunning solo performance as she and her school choir sang Ariana's 2014 track, My Everything.

Clearly overcome with emotion during the performance, Natasha became teary, only to be comforted with a hug and an apology from Ariana. "I'm so sorry," Ariana, 23, told the young fan. Some of the children in the choir were present at the Manchester Arena concert last month, when 22 people were killed and dozens more injured in the terror attack. Speaking previously to The Telegraph, Natasha showed her nerves, saying: "I've never performed in such a massive space, especially with a world-famous singer."

Natasha's parents were among the 50,000-strong audience at the concert held at the Old Trafford cricket ground. Natasha's dad Karl, also a singer, tweeted: "So my little girl sang and cried next to her hero, Ariana Grande. Tashy, you and the choir did us and Manchester proud. We love you xx." Fans on social media were quick to praise the young schoolgirl, sending their compliments to Natasha's dad. "They performed beautifully. You should be very proud of Natasha, angel voice," one viewer wrote. Another posted: "Was a credit to you, like they all were to their families. The highlight of the night without doubt. You should be so proud!"

Ariana Grande hugged the young schoolgirl during the performance

Around 10.9 million viewers tuned in to watch the charity concert, which was held in honour of the victims of the Manchester terror attack on 22 May. A number of celebrities showed their support by performing alongside Ariana, including Coldplay, Take That and Robbie Williams and the Black Eyed Peas. Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the end of the night.