Family of Manchester victim Olivia Campbell want to release her single for charity Olivia was tragically killed in the attack at the Manchester arena

The family of Olivia Campbell, who was tragically killed at the Manchester terror attack, have said that they would like to release a recording of Olivia singing John Legend's All of Me as a charity single. Her stepfather Paul Hodgson told Bolton News: "Olivia loved her singing. I want Olivia to be the face of Manchester. This song is so fitting. Let's get it to number one, let's... make that little girl's dream."

Olivia's family want to release her song as a single

John Legend sent a message of condolence to Olivia's parents after hearing that she was a fan of his, telling them: "I can't imagine the pain you are going through... the feeling you must be going through right now to have to bury your own daughter. I understand that she was a fan of my music and she sang my song All of Me for a talent show. I want to thank you for playing the song and let you know that I was so moved by your daughter's performance of the song, that I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away."

Olivia's family laid flowers at memorial

He added: "My sympathy and condolences. I know it won't make up for the loss that you're feeling right now, but any love that we can send you, we want to send you right now and wish you all the best." Olivia's mum Charlotte spoke about her daughter on Good Morning Britain, saying: "I want my daughter to carry on living. I never want her to be forgotten by anybody. I just want her memory to be kept alive. She was the cheekiest, funniest girl. She was always singing, laughing, dancing, joking. She was just an amazing girl."