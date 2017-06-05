Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare photo of lookalike mum on Instagram The actress posted a gorgeous throwback photo of her mum Patricia on Instagram

Like mother, like daughter! Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a gorgeous throwback photo of her mother Patricia on Instagram, calling her mum her "Monday Muse". The beautiful black-and-white snap showed Patricia, a former seamstress, looking out to the camera and smiling broadly. Fans were quick to comment on the striking similarities between the pair – and where Catherine gets her great genes from.

"Aww, you have her eyes," one Instagram follower wrote. "Wow what a beautiful mother! She looks like Cleopatra you look like her.... just stunning..." another commented, while a third remarked: "Beautiful, you look so much like your Mam... both beautiful gorgeous ladies."

My Mam is my #MuseMonday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Catherine, 47, and her mum share a very close bond. The actress, who has two children with her husband Michael Douglas, has previously spoken about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up. Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age, and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive."

Catherine is a doting mother herself to son Dylan and daughter Carys. In the same interview with chat show host Jimmy, the Welsh star admitted that she thinks her teenagers will follow in her acting footsteps. "I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather Kirk (Douglas), they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it," she said. "They're good. They go to summer camp every year, they do three musicals and straight plays, they love it. I've had a wonderful life in this business so I only – if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't. So I just think that they've got – they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."