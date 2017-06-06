Ryan Reynolds explains why his and Blake Lively's daughter loves Disney — and it's not what you think!

Like most kids her age, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's two-year-old daughter James loves Disney movies. The dad-of-two took to Twitter on Sunday, June 4 to hilariously explain why his little girl is a fan. He jokingly tweeted, "My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die."

Ryan joked about his daughter's love for Disney movies Photo: Getty Images

This wasn't the first time that the 40-year-old has brought up his daughter and Disney. In December, the actor and his wife visited Disneyland without James and her eight-month-old sister Ines. "Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse," the tweet read. "She was so excited when I got home and told her."

James' affinity for all things Disney follows in line with her mum. The former Gossip Girl has paid homage to the numerous princesses and characters with her fashion on red carpets, and in April, the 29-year-old also shared who she would most love to play if she was cast in a live action film. "Minnie Mouse," she told Variety. "I'd be a terrible Minnie Mouse."

The Deadpool star and his wife are parents to two girls Photo: Getty Images

Their trip to the happiest place on Earth followed his girls' public debut at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Blake held on to the couple’s youngest, while their oldest showed off her personality and head full of blonde curls. During the event, the Life star honored his family in a sweet speech. "You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me — second only to this star. …You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better," he said of his wife. "You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential."