Nicky Hilton talks daughter Lily Grace's milestones and first birthday plans

Nicky Hilton's nearly one-year-old daughter Lily-Grace Rothschild is on the move! The fashion designer opened up to HELLO! on Saturday at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey about her little girl's latest milestones. "She's crawling everywhere and she's trying to walk," the 33-year-old shared. "She's standing everywhere and hanging on to things. She wants to walk so bad, but not yet!"

Nicky looked summer ready at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic wearing a dress by Monse Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Paris Hilton's younger sister welcomed her first child with husband James Rothschild last July. Nicky, who married the British banking heir in 2015, admitted that Lily is already taking after James. The mum-of-one confessed, "She looks exactly like my husband. Like weirdly."

Lily looks just like her father James, according to Nicky Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton

With Lily's first birthday just around the corner, Nicky has special plans to commemorate her baby girl's big day. She revealed, "[Lily] shares a birthday with her cousin from London, who is turning four, so we're going to do a little, fun joint birthday party. Nothing fancy. Just family and friends." As for how Nicky balances being a wife with motherhood and a career, the heiress laughed, "I think that is really the key, to balance it all otherwise you go insane."