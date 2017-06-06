Andy Murray pays tribute to victims of 'terrible' UK terrorist attacks The Wimbledon champion thanked fans for still coming out to support the tennis

Andy Murray has paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the "terrible" terrorist attacks in both London and Manchester. Speaking after his victory over Karen Khachanov at the French Open, the Wimbledon champion took a moment to reflect on the tragedies that have affected both the UK and Europe in the past couple of years.

STORY: Celebrity tributes to victims of London Bridge attack

"There was a terrible tragedy in London, we had also in Manchester only six or seven days ago. Paris has also had some problems in the last year or two and I'm sure everyone will join me in sharing our thoughts and prayers with everyone who's been affected by this," Andy said, to rapturous applause from the crowd.

Andy Murray won a match agains Karen Khachanov at the French Open

The 30-year-old continued: "This has been something that's affected large parts of Europe and all over the world, and we obviously want things to get better and obviously appreciate everyone still coming out to support the tennis, creating a fantastic atmosphere and I'm grateful that I can come out and perform in front of you. Thank you."

STORY: Kim Sears supports Andy Murray at the French Open

Andy won his match at the French Open to go through to the quarter-finals of the tournament, where he will compete against Kei Nishikori on Wednesday. He has been supported throughout the competition by his wife Kim Sears and their daughter Sophia, who have travelled to Paris to be by his side.

Andy Murray paid tribute to the victims of the UK terrorist attacks

He is one of many celebrities to speak out after the terrorist attack at London Bridge on Saturday and the previous attack following an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on 22 May. On Sunday Ariana brought a star-studded line-up to Manchester for a benefit concert in honour of the victims and those affected by the incident, and also thanked the concert-goers for still coming to the event in the wake of the UK terrorist attacks.

"Thank you for being so loving, strong and unified. I think the love you're displaying is what the world needs right now," the 23-year-old told the crowd. "I want to thank you for coming tonight. I love you so much. Thank you."