London Bridge terror attack: family of victim who died trying to save others releases statement Kirsty Boden, an Australian nurse, "ran towards danger in an effort to help people on the bridge"

The family of Kirsty Boden, an Australian nurse who tragically died in the London Bridge terror attack, has released a statement via Metropolitan Police. Kirsty is described as "the most outgoing, kind and generous person" who ran towards the bridge in the hope of saving other victims, before she was sadly killed herself on Saturday.

Man goes back to restaurant to pay bill following London Bridge attack

The statement read: "Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend. She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person who loved to help people. Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life. As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life.

Kirsty Boden died trying to save others

"We are so proud of Kirsty's brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life. Kirsty – we love you and we will miss you dearly. We will not be making any further comments on this tragedy and ask everyone, especially the media, to give us the privacy we need to grieve away from the public eye."

Kirsty is the second person to be named as a victim of the terror attack – the third to take place in the UK in three months. Canadian Chrissy Archibald was the first London Bridge victim to be named, and James McMullan from London is also believed to have died, his sister said in a statement on Monday. A total of seven people were killed on the night, and dozens more remain injured.

Canadian Chrissy Archibald was the first victim to be named

What to do in a terrorist attack

Chrissy's family released a statement, revealing that she worked in a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé. Chrissy is believed to have died in her fiancé's arms. "She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," the statement read. It continued: "She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."