Iman pays tribute to husband David Bowie on their wedding anniversary

Iman paid a beautiful tribute to her husband, the late David Bowie, on their wedding anniversary. The model posted a photo of the pair stood facing each other under an umbrella, with David giving her a kiss on the forehead. She captioned the snap: "June 6th #BowieForever," while a quote next to the photo reads: "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."

Fans were quick to offer their messages of support, with one writing: "Saying, 'Happy anniversary' seems somewhat inappropriate but I'm not sure what else to say… I hope you're doing as ok as can be expected and I hope that you are managing to find peace and love and that you know that you're an inspiration to an awful lot of people. England feels somewhat broken at the moment but we still have love and hope and I'm sending as much of it as I have left your way." Another person added: "The picture and the words make me so sad. Grieving never passes really I think. Especially when the love between two people was and still is so strong. You are such a brave woman Iman. Following you is an honour."

Their wedding was solemnised in Florence

David passed away aged 69 on 10 January 2016 after battling liver cancer. Iman opened up about his death at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week. Wearing a gold necklace which read 'David', she said: "I'm wearing this until my death. It's just been a tough year, but I'm holding up". She also spoke about her late husband at the Save the Children's Fourth Annual Illumination Gala, explaining: "David was also a staunch supporter of human rights and devoted an innumerable amount of time and resources, which he chose to do anonymously. I share this award with him, knowing that the fire in him lit the fire in me, and vice versa. Good partnerships have a habit of doing that."