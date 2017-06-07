Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have a romantic date night in New York The couple have been dating for six months

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance is still in full bloom! The loved-up couple were spotted holding hands as they left a romantic date night at hotspot Rao's in East Harlem on Monday night.

The brunette bombshell and the R&B crooner were characteristically fashionable with Selena turning heads in a silver satin dress with plunging black lace neckline while her beau rocked a black and white printed jacket.

Selena gave fans a sneak peek of her date night ensemble on Instagram.

The pair has been inseparable since going public with their relationship in January and have showed off their budding romance in Florance, Italy and Toronto. Selena has proven to be a supportive girlfriend by joining The Weeknd on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour.

"I love being supportive," Selena gushed to SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, adding, "I love just being there and having someone's back. It feels good. I haven't had that feeling in a while."

As happy as Selena is in her own life, she’s even happier that her close friend Taylor Swift has been spending time with British actor Joe Alwyn "Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That’s all I care about. So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time," she told the radio station.