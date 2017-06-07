Barack Obama wore same tuxedo for eight years - and no one noticed

He's one of the most photographed men in the world, but it seems no one has noticed the small fact that Barack Obama has been wearing the same tuxedo for last eight years. The former President of the United States has managed to garner plenty of admirers over the years thanks to his charming charisma and stylish dress sense. But when speaking about how she gets scrutinised for every outfit she picks, Michelle Obama made the surprising revelation during an appearance at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference on Tuesday.

Barack Obama has worn the same tuxedo for eight years, says wife Michelle

"This is the unfair thing - you talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers - no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux," she explained. "Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace - they didn't comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes." She added: "And he was proud of it too. He's like, 'Mmm, I'm ready. I'm ready in 10 minutes. How long did it take you?' I'm like, 'Get out of here.'"

Michelle and Barack Obama in 2015

Michelle also opened up about the famous picture, which caught her altering her husband's bow tie just before he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan at the White House during a state visit in 2015. She recalled: "We walk and in front of us are about 100 press people. So we're standing there waiting for the cars to roll in and I was bored. So I sort of thought, let me make sure my husband looks good."

