Emma Willis opens up about her emergency A&E visit on This Morning

Emma Willis looked the picture of health as she chatted to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Wednesday’s This Morning. However, last month, the mother-of-three experienced a scary hospital dash after falling ill with a stomach ache. After admitting herself to A&E, the 41-year-old was told that she needed an emergency operation. During the show, in which Emma chatted about the upcoming debut series of The Voice Kids UK, Holly asked her friend how she was feeling now.

Reliving her experience, Emma said: "I was about to get on a plane and take my husband away for his birthday, I thought oh I have tummy ache," she explained. "I went into A&E and they said oh, you need surgery, it was really weird – it was appendicitis."

The TV host then went on to explain that she was surprised at her diagnosis. "I always think appendicitis is for young people, but I was like 'I’m a grown up,' do you get that as a grown up?" she said. Praising the NHS, she added: "They were just fantastic, the NHS at Barnet hospital were just brilliant."

Phil then went on to ask Emma, who has been married to musician Matt Willis for almost 10 years, whether she will be renewing her wedding vows. Emma revealed that if she did, she would tell the guests to come in their wedding or bridesmaid dresses. "I think it’s just quite nice to wear it again if you can, or just customise it," she said.

Reminiscing, Emma then went on to reveal that at her wedding, Holly had made sure that it was a day to remember. "When I got married Holly made me stage dive in my wedding dress, and I jumped and said 'please catch me'," she laughed. "And we did catch you," Holly added.

Emma recently opened up to HELLO! Online about how she and Matt keep the romance alive. The couple are set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary next year. "Sometimes our date nights are just spontaneous," The Voice presenter said. "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!”