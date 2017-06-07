Kate Mara reveals that her fiancé Jamie Bell is ‘the bride’ when it comes to wedding planning The showbiz couple got engaged at the beginning of the year

Kate Mara looked a picture of happiness as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, where she excitedly discussed her impending wedding to fiancé, Billy Elliot actor Jamie Bell. After being congratulated on their engagement by the host, Kate admitted that while wedding planning isn’t her thing, Jamie is in his element. "I don’t love planning, I mean I love planning my life in general but wedding planning." Adding: "Like what spoon do you want on the table, I’m just so uninterested. But Jamie is very interested. I will say I don’t care and he will give the exact colour, and shape – he’s the bride!"

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell first met on 12 years ago and got engaged at the beginning of the year

Talking about the first time they met, Kate revealed: "We met in a screen test about 12 years ago, we screen tested together and neither of us got the part, a few years later we did another screen test and neither of us got the part. And then eventually we made a very successful movie called Fantastic Four, where we both got parts," she laughed.

Back in January, the couple sparked speculation that they were engaged after Kate was spotted in New York City sporting a stunning diamond ring, and the star's representative later confirmed the exciting news to E!

The Martian actress also shared a snap of her ring on Twitter while pointing to a pair of socks, leading fans to congratulate her on the exciting news. One wrote: "So happy for you both. Congrats," while another added: "Congrats from France" with an engagement ring emoji.

The happiest of birthdays to this beautiful girl. Not entirely sure how I got so lucky. Love you @katemara pic.twitter.com/oF6Y3kFdYq — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) February 27, 2017

The couple often dedicate their love to each other across social media

Jamie has a three-year-old son from a previous marriage with Evan Rachel Wood. The pair split back in 2014 after 19 months of marriage.

Speaking about co-parenting following their divorce, Evan told People magazine: "I think any separation, whether it's amicable or not, is always difficult. But we're always doing our best, and the most important thing is our son always comes first. At the end of the day, he’s our priority and what matters. Whatever issues the parents have, you’ve just got to get over that and put it to the side,” she said.