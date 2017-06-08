Britney Spears' unedited version of Toxic revealed – listen to it here! Toxic is one of Britney Spears' biggest hits

An unedited version of Britney Spears' smash hit 2003 song Toxic is making waves after being shared on YouTube, receiving 1.5 million views after being posted on the site on Monday. In the unabridged version, the I'm a Slave 4 U performer sang riffs that didn't make it to the final cut of the original version, and her fans were quick to praise star's stripped down vocals, with many suggesting that the pop star didn't need to use auto tune for the popular noughties tune.

One wrote: "I was so ready to cringe, but this is pretty good. I'm starting to think this is better than the original," while another added: "It's even better than the original version. I'm addicted." Others were quick to address criticism about Britney's natural singing voice, with one person commenting: "And people are constantly questioning her vocal abilities… now please be silenced once & for all. So iconic!﻿"

Britney currently has a residency in Vegas

The star currently has a residency in Las Vegas, which she recently announced will finish at the end of 2017. In a statement to E!, Britney said: "As I prepare to say goodbye to 'Piece of Me,' I had no idea how magical this experience would be. Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

Speaking about her next move, her manager Larry Rudolph told The Las Vegas Review-Journal: "We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided. We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas. She might tour, she might work on a new album. It's too early to talk specifics about anything."