Ariana Grande resumes her world tour: 'Thinking of our angels every step of the way' The 23-year-old took to the stage in Paris, two weeks after the Manchester terror attack

Ariana Grande has resumed her Dangerous Woman world tour, a little more than two weeks after her concert in Manchester was targeted by a terrorist. The 23-year-old took to the stage at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the show, she posted a poignant message on Instagram, in honour of the 22 people who were killed and the 116 injured in the suicide bombing. "First show back tonight," she wrote. "Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you. I love you." After the show she posted: "Merci, Paris ♡ Je t'aime."

Ariana Grande has resumed her world tour in Paris

Wednesday's concert marked Ariana’s first full solo show since the attack, and the official resumption of her world tour. Her first live appearance took place on Sunday, when she appeared and hosted One Love Manchester, a benefit concert held to raise money for the victims of the atrocity and their families.

The star performed at the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday

Ariana was joined on stage in Paris by boyfriend Mac Miller, to duet on the tracks Dang! and The Way. Her set list included One Last Time – which fans have adopted as a tribute to the Manchester victims. The song is likely to re-enter the charts this week, and the singer has said she will donate all proceeds to the Red Cross' Manchester Fund. Ariana also sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow, which she performed at the end of the benefit concert in Manchester and which has since been released as a charity single.