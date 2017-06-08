Ryan Lochte welcomes baby son with fiancée Kayla Rae – find out the unusual name! The champion swimmer revealed that his baby son was a "dream come true"

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has welcomed his first child with his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid. The couple have named the bouncing baby boy Caiden Zane, and Ryan tweeted that he had been crying "tears of joy" ever since meeting his newborn son. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he wrote: "'Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 am when CAIDEN ZANE LOCHTE was born." He then added that the arrival of his son was a "dream come true".

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations to the new parents, with one writing: "Congratulations! Parenting is a whole new world of possibilities! Embrace it, because time flies, enjoy it," while another added: "Congratulations!!!!! Wishing you all many healthy, beautiful and happy years!"

Ryan and Kayla announced that they were expecting their first child together with a sweet social media post back in December. Ryan wrote: "My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year. Best news I've ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017," accompanied with a photo of Ryan kissing Kayla's bump while underwater.

Ryan recently made headlines after he was suspended from swimming competitions for ten months when it emerged that he and several of his teammates had died about being robbed in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Olympics. Speaking about the ban on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said: "I've been swimming my entire life and I've never taken a break and for someone telling me I can't do something I've been doing my entire life. It's heart breaking and it stinks but there is some much more I want accomplish in the sport of swimming so I do know that I'm still going to be training and when I do come back I'm going to definitely be a better swimmer and a better person."