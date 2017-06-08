Harper Beckham’s drawing of her famous family at a disco is the sweetest – take a look Victoria Beckham proudly posted a photo of her daughter’s artwork on her Instagram account

Victoria Beckham’s creativity has certainly been rubbing off on her five-year-old daughter, Harper. The doting mum proudly took to her Instagram account to post a photo of her little girl’s latest drawing – a family portrait of the Beckham family at a disco. In the picture, Harper has drawn herself in the middle of the page with her trademark long hair. Seemingly, the young artist has been paying close attention to her mum’s fashion line, having drawn an impressively cool pink dress on herself, while giving Victoria a matching blue design.

Harper’s elder brothers and her dad, David, are also in the picture – and they appear to be having a wonderful time! The youngest member of the Beckham family even added a retro disco ball and colourful flags.

Harper Beckham drew her famous family at a disco

And it looks like Harper has been busy. Mum Victoria shared a second drawing on her Instagram page, showing a colourful display of rainbows and stars surrounding the words: "Happy Me."

Harper’s artistic talents have been evident from proud posts shared across both her parents' social media accounts, which have included an adorable handmade Mother’s Day card, an Easter basket for her dad David, and a birthday card for her Nan.

Proud mum Victoria Beckham posted a second drawing done by her happy little girl

Victoria previously opened about her only daughter's personality on This Morning, saying: "She is very, very girly. She also loves to run around in the garden with her brothers and play football but she is very, very feminine and she loves playing with make-up and my clothes as well."

Meanwhile, dad David spoke to HELLO! about the importance of family time, explaining: "My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement."