General Election 2017 result: The best celebrity reactions The election resulted in a hung parliament

The entertainment world is reacting to the news that the General Election has resulted in a hung parliament. Prime Minister Theresa May failed to acquire the majority of seats for the Conservative party, while Labour gained ground under leader Jeremy Corbyn. Now famous faces are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the result. Gary Lineker lead the way, writing: "What appeared to be the most pointless general election in history may well turn out to be the most extraordinary." The former footballer also tweeted: "I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season."

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams, tweeted: "Oh Theresa, what have you done?" while Lily Allen wrote: "Respect Your Youngers." BBC Sport presenter Jake Humphrey said: "Fascinating. Papers so out-of-step with public opinion. An election driven by social media & people thinking, not being told what to think." Edith Bowman added: "Hey media… how about speaking to a young person about the election???" Russell Brand tweeted: "So there you go. Voting. Like I've always said." He later added: "For the first time in a long time politics in this country feels optimistic. What a beautiful response. Well done everyone."

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan conceded he had made a mistake when he had earlier predicted on Twitter that Conservatives would win by a 90-100 seat majority. "You seem to have it wrong Piersy," Lord Alan Sugar wrote in response. "Massively wrong, Shuggsy," Piers replied. "I'm blaming your attacks on Corbyn. Nobody trusted you…" Comedian Marcus Brigstocke, meanwhile, wrote: "I didn't think Corbyn's team could deliver this. I was wrong. I apologise to those I dismissed. Sorry. I am devouring humble pie gratefully."